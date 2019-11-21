'You can tell the Kardashians you tried on A$AP'

Media player
Impeachment inquiry: What Sondland told Trump about A$AP Rocky
Sweden, A$AP Rocky and the Kardashians - what Ambassador Sondland also told President Trump on a phone call about Ukraine.
US diplomatic aide David Holmes recounted the conversation he overheard as he gave evidence to the impeachment inquiry in Congress.
21 Nov 2019
