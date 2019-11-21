Media player
Cory Booker to Joe Biden: 'I thought you might have been high'
Presidential candidate Cory Booker has criticised Joe Biden's stance on marijuana.
Speaking at the fifth Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia he lambasted Mr Biden over his recent comments opposing the legalisation of the drug at a federal level.
21 Nov 2019
