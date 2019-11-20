'I want nothing' - Trump re-enacts Sondland call

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump impeachment inquiry: President re-enacts Sondland call
Speaking from the White House lawn, President Donald Trump said he did not really know the US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland.
Using handwritten notes from the ambassador's testimony to the impeachment inquiry, the president re-enacted the phone call with Mr Sondland.
-
20 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50494391/trump-impeachment-inquiry-president-re-enacts-sondland-callRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window