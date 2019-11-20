'I want nothing' - Trump re-enacts Sondland call
Trump impeachment inquiry: President re-enacts Sondland call

Speaking from the White House lawn, President Donald Trump said he did not really know the US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland.

Using handwritten notes from the ambassador's testimony to the impeachment inquiry, the president re-enacted the phone call with Mr Sondland.

  • 20 Nov 2019
