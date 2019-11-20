Trump's lawyer 'requests were a quid pro quo'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump impeachment: Sondland says 'quid pro quo' exists
US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland describes in his opening statement to Congress how they were made to work with Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, on Ukraine matters.
The ambassador stated that Mr Guiliani was expressing the desires of the president.
-
20 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50493768/trump-impeachment-sondland-says-quid-pro-quo-existsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window