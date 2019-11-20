Trump's lawyer 'requests were a quid pro quo'
Trump impeachment: Sondland says 'quid pro quo' exists

US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland describes in his opening statement to Congress how they were made to work with Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, on Ukraine matters.

The ambassador stated that Mr Guiliani was expressing the desires of the president.

