Trump denies heart attack behind hospital visit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
President Trump dismisses speculation about his health
During a press conference, President Donald Trump discussed his recent visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.
He accused news organisations of spreading misinformation about his health. It had been reported that the visit did not follow the normal procedure for a presidential medical exam.
Mr Trump's previous two were announced ahead of time and noted in his public diary. He has visited the Walter Reed Medical Center nine times since taking office.
-
19 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50478863/president-trump-dismisses-speculation-about-his-healthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window