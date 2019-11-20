Why did this impeachment witness earn applause?

Media player
Trump impeachment: Witness comes under attack
Four witnesses testified before Congress on Tuesday as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
White House aide Lt Col Alexander Vindman and state department official Jennifer Williams appeared in the morning.
Some Republicans questioned the integrity of Lt Col Vindman during the hearing. The veteran was applauded by the audience at one point.
20 Nov 2019
