Accuser describes surveillance in Epstein's home
Jeffrey Epstein: Accuser describes surveillance in disgraced financier's home

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Maria Farmer has described a strange sight at the disgraced late financier's home in an interview with CBS.

Ms Farmer says she was 20 when Epstein sexually abused her. She is one of more than a dozen women suing the Epstein estate over allegations of sexual abuse.

Epstein, 66, hanged himself in jail in August while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

  • 19 Nov 2019
