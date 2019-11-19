Video

A woman has come forward to accuse the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her as a 15-year-old.

Identified as "Jane Doe 15", she told reporters: "Epstein wielded great villainous power."

She spoke out amid controversy over Prince Andrew's ties to Epstein. "Jane Doe 15" did not accuse Prince Andrew of any wrongdoing, but called on him to come forward with more information.

The sex offender, 66, hanged himself in jail in August while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He was accused of sexually abusing dozens of young girls, some as young as 14. He pleaded not guilty.

It came more than a decade after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.