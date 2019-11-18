Obama stance on Israeli settlements 'hasn't worked'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pompeo: Previous US stance on Israeli settlements 'hasn't worked'
The US has shifted its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, no longer viewing them as inconsistent with international law.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the previous policy "hadn't worked" and arguments about who is right and wrong as a matter of international law "will not bring peace".
He said the "complex political problem" could "only be solved by negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians".
-
18 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50468221/pompeo-previous-us-stance-on-israeli-settlements-hasn-t-workedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window