Trump's live-tweets interrupt hearing

Trump's live-tweets attacking Yovanovitch interrupt hearing
Former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, responds to President Trump's real-time Twitter attacks while she testifies to Congress.
15 Nov 2019
