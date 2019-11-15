Ronan Farrow: Harvey Weinstein tried to silence me

Video

Journalist Ronan Farrow, who won a Pulitzer prize for his investigation of Harvey Weinstein, has said powerful people use "extreme tactics" to quash stories about them.

He told Hardtalk's Sarah Montague: "Harvey Weinstein hired an Israeli firm called Black Cube which is staffed by former members of the Mossad and other Israeli military and intelligence entities. They deployed agents and sub-contractors using false identities and front companies.

"This is how far the wealthy and connected can go to bury the truth," he added.

A spokesperson for Weinstein has previously denied that "any individuals were targeted or suppressed at any time".

Black Cube has previously told the BBC that it “applies high moral standards to its work, and operates in full compliance with the law of any jurisdiction in which it operates.”

