Police confirm two dead in US school shooting
California high school shooting: Two confirmed fatalities

One more student was confirmed dead in the middle of the press conference for the Saugus High School shooting. The student was a 14-year-old male.

LA county sheriff Alex Villanueva said school shootings are a "reality that affects us all".

  • 14 Nov 2019
