Students evacuated in California school shooting
At least five people were wounded after a shooter opened fire at a high school in Santa Clarita, California.
Aerials of the scene show students at Seagus High School being evacuated. All schools in the William S Hart district were placed on lock down while authorities flooded the scene.
14 Nov 2019
