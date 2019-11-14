Students 'barricaded doors' during US shooting
California school shooting: Students recall hearing shots

Saugus High School students describe their classrooms being put into lockdown, when a shooting took place at their school in Santa Clarita, California this morning.

At least five people were injured in the attack. Police say a suspect is now in custody.

  • 14 Nov 2019
