Deval Patrick announces he's running for president
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US election 2020: Deval Patrick announces he's running for president

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick has announced he will be standing as a Democrat candidate in the 2020 presidential election.

He joins 17 other Democrats still in the race, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Speaking in an interview with CBS This Morning, he explains why he has chosen to stand.

Read more: Obama friend makes late entry to crowded 2020 race

  • 14 Nov 2019
Go to next video: The biggest moments in Democratic debate