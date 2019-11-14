Media player
US election 2020: Deval Patrick announces he's running for president
Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick has announced he will be standing as a Democrat candidate in the 2020 presidential election.
He joins 17 other Democrats still in the race, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
Speaking in an interview with CBS This Morning, he explains why he has chosen to stand.
