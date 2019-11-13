Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: I didn't watch 'sham' impeachment hearings
US President Donald Trump has said he did not watch Wednesday's public hearing in the impeachment inquiry against him "for one minute".
He dismissed the process as a "witch-hunt", a "joke", and "a hoax".
The president said the phone call with the Ukrainian president around which the inquiry centres was "perfect" and "highly appropriate".
He was speaking at a press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and said their meeting was "much more important" than the hearing.
However, Mr Trump had earlier retweeted clips of the hearing.
-
13 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50411809/trump-i-didn-t-watch-sham-impeachment-hearingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window