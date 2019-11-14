Media player
A beginner's guide to impeachment and Trump
US President Donald Trump is in the middle of an impeachment inquiry.
Three BBC reporters based in North America, Ritu Prasad, Laura Trevelyan and Chris Buckler, break down the key points as the inquiry goes public.
14 Nov 2019
