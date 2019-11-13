Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump impeachment inquiry: Schiff on future of presidency
Adam Schiff, the Democratic Chairman of the Intelligence Committee overseeing the impeachment inquiry, began laying out the questions they seek to answer during the hearings.
He described the precedent for the future of how presidents act in office.
-
13 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50399142/trump-impeachment-inquiry-schiff-on-future-of-presidencyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window