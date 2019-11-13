Adam Schiff on the future of the presidency
Video

Trump impeachment inquiry: Schiff on future of presidency

Adam Schiff, the Democratic Chairman of the Intelligence Committee overseeing the impeachment inquiry, began laying out the questions they seek to answer during the hearings.

He described the precedent for the future of how presidents act in office.

  • 13 Nov 2019
