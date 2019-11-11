Media player
The 'indestructible' robots who can do backflips
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology released a video of nine four-legged robots hopping around the campus. Though the durable bots are only for research use right now, the hope is to have them go into emergency situations.
11 Nov 2019
