Clinton: UK government should release Russia report

Hillary Clinton has called on the UK government to publish an intelligence report on Russian covert actions in the UK, before the 2019 general election.

The former US presidential candidate told the BBC she is "dumbfounded" that the report on alleged Russian interference in UK democracy has not been released.

The government has denied claims it is suppressing the report until after the election.

Mrs Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, were speaking to Today presenter Mishal Husain about the book they've co-authored, The Book of Gutsy Women.

