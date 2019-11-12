Media player
What US coal country makes of Trump impeachment
Celebrations have been held on the streets of Welch in West Virginia to commemorate Veterans Day.
The city is in McDowell County, where US President Donald Trump received more than 70% of the vote in the 2016 election.
The BBC spoke to local people about the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Mr Trump.
Filmed by Peter Murtaugh and Shane Colella.
