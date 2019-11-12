Media player
'I was detained for speaking Spanish in the US'
Ana Suda and a friend were stopped by police in Montana for speaking Spanish.
The video of the incident in May 2018 went viral and Ana's life has since been turned upside down.
Video by Angélica María Casas. Produced and voiced by Patricia Sulbarán.
12 Nov 2019
