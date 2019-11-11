What is a presidential faith adviser?
Paula White-Cain: Faith advisers in the White House

Televangelist Paula White-Cain is President Donald Trump's spiritual adviser and now heads the White House's Faith and Opportunity Initiative.

She is a controversial figure in a role that has already faced backlash in the past by some who argue that it goes against the separation of church and state.

