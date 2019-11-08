'Little Michael' Bloomberg will hurt Biden - Trump
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Little Michael' Bloomberg will hurt Biden, says Trump

President Donald Trump says he does not think former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has the magic to do well if he joins the Democratic presidential race.

The president added that he would be happy to run against the billionaire.

  • 08 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Trump mocks O'Rourke over quitting 2020 race