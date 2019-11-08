'Little Michael' Bloomberg will hurt Biden - Trump

Media player
'Little Michael' Bloomberg will hurt Biden, says Trump
President Donald Trump says he does not think former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has the magic to do well if he joins the Democratic presidential race.
The president added that he would be happy to run against the billionaire.
08 Nov 2019
