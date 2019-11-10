Media player
'I want to help people feel they're worth something'
At an all-expenses-paid academy in Washington, DC, one new class is addressing two different issues - a low employment rate among disabled adults and a shortage of carers.
The Direct Support Professional academy is run by the RCM of Washington, a company that helps disabled people.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins
10 Nov 2019
