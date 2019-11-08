Why internet fame for this bridge is over

Media player
North Carolina 'Can Opener' bridge raised
The bridge in Durham, North Carolina was dubbed the "Can Opener" because it frequently cut the tops off lorries.
But the local transportation department decided to take action to stop future crashes.
08 Nov 2019
