Why internet fame for this bridge is over
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Infamous 'Can Opener' bridge

The bridge in North Carolina was dubbed the 'Can Opener' for cutting the tops off lorries.

Construction crews raised the Norfolk Southern-Gregson Street Overpass bridge by eight inches.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Nov 2019