Caitlyn Jenner: 'The great double'

Video

Caitlyn Jenner is "the great double", she's an Olympic decathlon champion and Glamour’s woman of the year.

Born Bruce Jenner she struggled with gender dysphoria - a mismatch between someone’s biological sex and their gender identity.

Her greatest sporting moment came at the 1976 Olympic games in Montreal where she saw off the Soviet challenge at the height of the Cold War to win Decathlon gold, smashing the world record in the process.

Caitlyn spoke to Simon Mundie from Don’t Tell Me The Score about taking lessons from games into transitioning and how it affected her.

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds.