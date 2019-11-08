Media player
Trump impeachment: What you might have missed
There were a lot of developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump this week. But what are the key takeaways? BBC's North America reporter Anthony Zurcher breaks it down.
Produced by Chloe Kim and Bella McShane
08 Nov 2019
