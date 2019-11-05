Video

Nine US citizens, three women and six children, have been killed in an attack by suspected drug cartel gunmen in northern Mexico.

According to reports from family members, the victims include a woman called Christina Langford Johnson and Dawna Ray Langford.

The brother-in-law of deceased Dawna Langford, Lafe Langford, posted mobile-phone footage which showed a burnt-out car at the scene of the attack.

Mr Langford lives in Los Angeles and spoke to CBS News Radio.

This video contains audio only.