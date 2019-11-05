Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump envoy transcript explained in 60 seconds
Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the EU, filed a three-page addition to his original testimony to congressional impeachment investigators.
But what did it reveal? BBC's North America editor Jon Sopel explains the significance of the ambassador's testimony in 60 seconds.
Read more: Trump envoy revises testimony on Ukraine aid
