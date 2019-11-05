My autistic son's first question after 21 years

Video

David Bloch is a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team. He is also autistic and up until last month, his mother Kerry had rarely heard him speak.

She shared a video of him on Twitter saying how much he loved his team. Then to her surprise a few weeks later he asked her his first question in 21 years: "Would someone like me?".

Kerry posted about this and her post went viral.

She tells us how the response has changed David.

(Photo: David Bloch. Credit: Kerry Bloch)