Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Washington Nationals player gets hug from Trump
President Donald Trump welcomed most of the Washington Nationals team to the White House to celebrate their World Series victory.
Trump invited several players to the speak, including catcher Kurt Suzuki, who put on a Make America Great Again hat.
However, certain players opted not to attend the event.
-
04 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50297555/washington-nationals-player-gets-hug-from-trumpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window