Washington Nationals team welcomed at White House
Washington Nationals player gets hug from Trump

President Donald Trump welcomed most of the Washington Nationals team to the White House to celebrate their World Series victory.

Trump invited several players to the speak, including catcher Kurt Suzuki, who put on a Make America Great Again hat.

However, certain players opted not to attend the event.

  • 04 Nov 2019
