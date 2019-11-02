Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump mocks Beto O'Rourke over quitting US presidential race
US President Donald Trump has ridiculed Beto O'Rourke at a rally in Mississippi, just hours after the Democratic presidential hopeful ended his campaign.
The former Texas congressman announced he was quitting the race on Friday as his campaign did not have "the means to move forward successfully".
Read more: Trump says Beto O'Rourke 'quit like a dog'
02 Nov 2019
