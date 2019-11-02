Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential bid
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US election: Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential bid

One of the Democratic party candidates hoping to challenge Donald Trump for the US presidency has dropped out of the race.

Beto O'Rourke said his campaign didn't have the means to go forward successfully.

  • 02 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Who is US 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke?