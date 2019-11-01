Trump v US military
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump and the US military: Friends or foe?

In the past month, the United States has withdrawn troops from Syria and the Islamic State leader died during a US raid. But does this show that President Donald Trump is working well with officials or pursing his own strategy against advise?

The BBC spoke to Derek Chollet, a security and defence expert at The German Marshall Fund of the United States. He previously worked at the Pentagon in the Obama administration.

  • 01 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Pentagon releases footage from Baghdadi raid