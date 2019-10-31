Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nationals' World Series win celebrated in Congress
The team won their first ever World Series victory against the Houston Astros on 30 October, prompting jubilation by politicians and supporters alike.
Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sported Nationals fan gear on the House floor as they hailed the team's "unprecedented" win.
Ms Norton used the opportunity to advocate for Washington DC becoming a US state.
-
31 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50257278/nationals-world-series-win-celebrated-in-congressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window