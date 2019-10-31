US lawmaker Katie Hill 'feared' for her life

Video

US lawmaker Katie Hill gave her last speech on the House floor. She resigned from Congress following allegations that she had an affair with a Capitol Hill aide, which she denies.

The ethics committee launched an inquiry after conservative blog RedState reported allegations that Ms Hill had an affair with one of her congressional aides, a man.

The same blog separately reported claims that Ms Hill, who is bisexual, had also engaged in a three-way consensual romance with a female campaign staff member and her husband. It published naked images of the politician.

In an emotional speech, Hill spoke about the "right-wing media" seeking "clicks" following the publication of the photos.