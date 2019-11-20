Media player
The people with voices that tech needs to recognise
Project Understood aims to improve voice recognition software for users with Down's syndrome.
The programme is a partnership between the US technology company Google and the Canadian Down Syndrome Society. But anyone with Down's syndrome can take part in Project Understood.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
20 Nov 2019
