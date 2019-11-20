The donated voices of Down's syndrome
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The people with voices that tech needs to recognise

Project Understood aims to improve voice recognition software for users with Down's syndrome.

The programme is a partnership between the US technology company Google and the Canadian Down Syndrome Society. But anyone with Down's syndrome can take part in Project Understood.

Video by Dan Lytwyn

  • 20 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Man with Down's dancing through the decades