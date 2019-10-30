Trump judicial nominee sobs in Senate hearing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump judicial nominee breaks down during Senate hearing
Lawrence VanDyke broke down when questioned about his fairness towards members of the LGBT community after the American Bar Association sent the Senate Judiciary Committee a letter with those concerns.
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50241233/trump-judicial-nominee-breaks-down-during-senate-hearingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window