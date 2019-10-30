Actor Kevin Hart emotional video after car crash

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Comedian Kevin Hart shares emotional video after crash
The US actor and comedian Kevin Hart shared a moving video on his Instagram of his recovery following a car crash in September.
Hart was taken to hospital after a vintage car he was a passenger in rolled down an embankment in the California hills.
In the video he talks about seeing life "from a new perspective" after sustaining severe back injuries.
30 Oct 2019
