Actor Kevin Hart emotional video after car crash
Comedian Kevin Hart shares emotional video after crash

The US actor and comedian Kevin Hart shared a moving video on his Instagram of his recovery following a car crash in September.

Hart was taken to hospital after a vintage car he was a passenger in rolled down an embankment in the California hills.

In the video he talks about seeing life "from a new perspective" after sustaining severe back injuries.

  • 30 Oct 2019
