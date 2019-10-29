Rubble remains of compound where Baghdadi died
Baghdadi death: Rubble remains of IS leader's compound

The fugitive leader of the Islamic State (IS) group killed himself during a US military operation in north-western Syria.

Speaking on Sunday, President Donald Trump said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi detonated his suicide vest after fleeing into a tunnel, chased by US military dogs.

Footage released by a Turkish news agency shows the flattened buildings that housed the IS leader.

