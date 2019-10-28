Trump booed at baseball match

Media player
Trump booed at Washington DC baseball match
President Trump was booed while watching the fifth game of the baseball World Series, being played in Washington DC.
As the president appeared on video screens inside the stadium there were boos and isolated chants of "lock him up" - a reference to a chant sometimes heard at Mr Trump's political rallies, which calls for the imprisonment of former presidential election rival Hilary Clinton.
