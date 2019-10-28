Trump booed at baseball match
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump booed at Washington DC baseball match

President Trump was booed while watching the fifth game of the baseball World Series, being played in Washington DC.

As the president appeared on video screens inside the stadium there were boos and isolated chants of "lock him up" - a reference to a chant sometimes heard at Mr Trump's political rallies, which calls for the imprisonment of former presidential election rival Hilary Clinton.

  • 28 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Who's got it worse - Johnson or Trump?