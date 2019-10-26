Family flees fast-moving California wildfire
California wildfires: Family flees blaze near their home

California residents have been filmed evacuating their homes in panic as a fast-moving wildfire ripped through their neighbourhood.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows a family rushing to load their car up with their belongings, as a man shouts a warning to just evacuate.

The video was captured in the city of Santa Clarita, where wildfires have forced some 50,000 people from their homes.

