Elijah Cummings' pallbearer snubs Mitch McConnell
During a memorial service for Elijah Cummings, a widely revered Democratic congressman who died this week, a pallbearer refused to shake the hand of Republican US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Friday's service, held in Cummings' home city of Baltimore, was attended by leading political figures, including ex-Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

  • 25 Oct 2019
