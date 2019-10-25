Trump: 'Investigate the investigators'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump defends criminal investigation into Mueller probe
President Trump defended Attorney General William Barr against claims that he's using the Justice Department to undermine the findings from Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
-
25 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50189009/trump-defends-criminal-investigation-into-mueller-probeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window