Rats taught how to drive little cars
Scientists at a US university have taught rats how to drive little plastic cars.
The rats drove around the lab at the University of Richmond, occasionally stopping to pick up a reward - small plates of cereal. Driving helped lower the rats' stress levels, researchers found.
24 Oct 2019
