Couple dodges near miss car crash

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Car smash narrowly avoids couple with pushchair in Phoenix, Arixona
Police in Phoenix, Arizona have released footage of a car speeding through a red light before crashing into another vehicle at a junction, narrowly missing people crossing the road.
-
24 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50165386/car-smash-narrowly-avoids-couple-with-pushchair-in-phoenix-arixonaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window