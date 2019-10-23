Deposition stormed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chaotic scenes as Republicans storm deposition
Department of Defense official Laura Cooper was giving testimony behind closed doors as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry. House representatives barged into the deposition and demanded they be allowed to see the closed-door proceedings.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
23 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50161377/chaotic-scenes-as-republicans-storm-depositionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window