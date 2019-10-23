No coalition plans, says Trudeau

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Justin Trudeau has no plans of forming coalition
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rules out forming a coalition but hopes opposing parties will help pass legislation.
-
23 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50161020/justin-trudeau-has-no-plans-of-forming-coalitionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window